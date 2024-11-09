Supermarket vouchers: Help given to Wakefield households in need this winter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supermarket vouchers are being given out to people in Wakefield in a bid to support residents over the winter months.

The Wakefield district has received over £3.1m in funding to support residents between October 2024 to March 2025

Supermarket vouchers will be given automatically to all households in receipt of Council Tax Support.

The Household Support Fund was originally created in October 2021 as a response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Supermarket vouchers will be given automatically to all households in receipt of Council Tax Support, including a £130 voucher for pensioners who no longer receive Winter Fuel Allowance, helping them to free up money to put towards their heating bills.

The fund will also provide support to vulnerable households in most need of help with significantly rising living costs, particularly those who may not have received any other forms of cost-of-living support.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “The Household Support Fund is a lifeline for residents who are struggling. Price increases, across the board, are leaving them with less money to pay for essential items and costs.

“I know the wintertime can be particularly tough. And there will be many pensioners who have had their Winter Fuel Allowance taken away, who will be worried.

“This funding allows us to help residents directly, and there’s also lots of other ways we can offer support.”

For cost-of-living support or to learn more about the Household Support Fund, visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/costofliving

The Council are also running advice sessions across the district to help people find out if they qualify for Pension Credit Support and other benefits. Find out more here.