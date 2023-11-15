Support independent businesses this festive season at The Art House Makers Wonderland

Shoppers are invited to step into a wonderful world of gifts created by independent artists and designers at The Art House this festive season.

The Makers Wonderland has just launched at The Art House on Drury Lane, allowing shoppers to support small, independent businesses by buying local products from now until December 23.

The Tiled Gallery of The Art House has been transformed for a fresh take on the winter craft market bringing together an exciting range of affordable and inspiring gifts for the festive season.

The immersive winter display invites visitors to cosy up on armchairs with seasonal warm drinks, whilst browsing artworks, gifts, prints, ceramics and furniture.

Each gift and product in Makers Wonderland have been thoughtfully selected to showcase exceptional talent in Yorkshire.

The Art House is an art gallery, café and shop that champions local makers and designers. Each gift and product in Makers Wonderland have been thoughtfully selected to showcase exceptional talent in Yorkshire.

Those who visit can browse a variety of gift ideas, such as Yorkshire-based printer Ali Appleby’s lampshades and upholstered furniture inspired by patterns, nature and everyday objects, Wakefield-based makers include Lucy Norton’s, aka Lucy Quilts, colourful handmade quilts and Sophie Amelia’s screen-printed homewares focusing on colour and texture.

