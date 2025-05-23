Support the next generation of entrepreneurs at the Young Traders Market

By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd May 2025, 09:00 BST

Wakefield Council is inviting people to come along to Castleford Indoor Market tomorrow, Saturday, May24, to support young entrepreneurs as they showcase their businesses at this year’s Young Traders Market.

Running from 10am to 4pm, the event will feature a range of young traders aged 16-30, offering everything from handmade crafts and jewellery, to locally produced food, art, skincare and more. It's a fantastic opportunity to support the next generation of local business talent and pick up a great, unique product at the same time.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Growth, said: "We’re supporting young people who are taking their first steps into the world of business.

"The Young Traders Market gives them a real opportunity to test their ideas, grow their confidence and connect with customers.

Castleford Indoor Market will host the Young Traders Market tomorrow.

"By coming along on the day, you can show support and see the talent and creativity we have right here in our district."

The Young Traders Market is part of a national programme, with local winners having the chance to progress to the regional final in Barnsley and the national final in Stratford-upon-Avon later this summer.

In addition to the young traders, visitors will be able to enjoy everything that Castleford Indoor Market has to offer - from fresh produce and local specialities, to independent businesses and food stalls. It’s a vibrant, welcoming space at the heart of the community.

The event is free to attend, and all are welcome. Whether you’re looking to shop, browse, or simply enjoy the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone.

