Supporters come together for charity football match and raise more than £8K for Rob Burrow and MND Foundation

The match was organised by Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos fan Darren Powell, who has arranged a string of charity games to raise cash for good causes and took place at Ossett United’s Ingfield Stadium.

And faces from Coronation Street and Leeds United could be seen on the pitch and in the crowd.

Darren has helped to raise more than £70,000 over the last five years with his charity team called The Kews, named in memory of a friend who died of cancer.

After Sunday's match, at which Rob's children were mascots, Darren, from Wakefield, said: "The match was unreal and we raised a whopping £8,640 for Rob and the MND Foundation.

"We had 1,500 through the gates it was an amazing day. Very emotional but all worth it.

"Rob was amazing and was lovely to see him smiling."

The result was Kews 5 Rory's Rovers 3.

All photos by John Clifton Photography Ltd

