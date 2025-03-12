Preperations are underway for this year’s Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2025 – with HARIBO sponsoring the event for the second year.

Taking place on Sunday, July 13, the streets of Pontefract will transform into a wonderland of liquorice delights once again.

Following the success of last year’s festival, this celebration promises to create even more childlike happiness, combining Yorkshire's rich confectionery heritage and playful modern-day magic.

The event will see the return of live music and performers, as well as over 50 stalls where visitors can sample local and regional products, ranging from gin, cheese, chutney, and baked goods.

Of course, HARIBO will be there with an array of the nation’s favourite sweets.

As well as the iconic liquorice Pontefract Cakes, they will also bring a selection of limited-edition merchandise exclusive to the festival.

Tabea Powell, Head of Communications at HARIBO UK, said: “After last year’s success, we’re delighted to be sponsoring the Pontefract Liquorice Festival for a second year.

"As well as being a great event for families and liquorice lovers, it is an opportunity for us to celebrate Yorkshire’s rich heritage, which we are proud to have played a role in for the last 50 years.”

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport said: “We can’t wait for the return of Pontefract Liquorice Festival this summer and we’re delighted that HARIBO are back on board as our head sponsor.

"There’s lots of fun planned for the festival as we celebrate Pontefract’s unique association with liquorice, including the much-loved parade. It’s a really great day out for all the family to enjoy.”