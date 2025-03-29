Switalskis: Historic city law firm building to be converted into apartments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been approved to convert a law firm’s offices in Wakefield city centre into apartments

Wakefield Council gave the go-head for Switalskis Solicitors, on Cheapside, to be transformed into nine flats.

The scheme includes building flats across all four floors of the Grade II listed building.

Planning officers approved the proposal, submitted in October last year, for a part change of use from solicitors offices to residential.

Switalskis Solicitors, Cheapside, Wakefield. LDRS image

The development includes creating three one-bedroom flats on the ground floor and six two-bedroom properties on the first, second and third floors.

The building, which dates from the early nineteenth century, was first built as a wool stapler’s warehouse and is within the Upper Westgate conservation area.

A planning officer’s report said the development would bring a vacant part of the building back into use.

It said: “It is considered that the proposal will maintain the special interest of the listed building.”

Wakefield Civic Society blue plaque outside Switalskis Solicitors, on Cheapside, Wakefield. LDRS image

The council’s conservation officer raised concerns over initial plans to build 12 one-bedroom properties in the building.

The officer also called for historic features to be retained, including a cast iron hoist marked ‘Charles Bell Lift Maker Bradford’.

A request was also made that historic lettering on the rear of the building saying ‘Provision Merchants’ be kept.

The officer withdrew the objections when the application was later amended.

Wakefield Civic Society also said: “We are particularly keen to see the ‘ghost sign’ Provisions Merchant survive unscathed from the conversion and for the hoist and wheels on the top floor to be retained.”