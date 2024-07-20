From taking to the slopes at Snozone, teeing off at Volcano Falls or settling down for something to eat, there’s something for everyone.
And this weekend sees the opening of The Gymnastics Academy – the perfect place to introduce kids to the world of flips, rolls and tumbles.
Take a look at what’s on!
1. Take to the slopes at Snozone
Escape the summer heat and hit the real snow slopes at Snozone. Whether you’re seeking an adrenaline rush, brushing up on your skiing skills or spending quality time with the family, Snozone offers exhilarating winter activities all year-round including skiing, snowboarding and sledging. With options for private family lessons or family fun sledging sessions, there’s something for all ages and abilities. Plus, try out Snozone Interactive, featuring touch-screen gaming technology for added excitement. Their award-winning school holiday camps – from 8:30am – 5:30pm, Monday to Friday – offer a great place for children aged 7 – 15 years old to learn to ski or snowboard, meet new friends, as well as learn important life skills through their mini-medic courses. Prices: Sledging / Snozone Interactive from £9.99 per person & family sledging from £29.99 (up to 4 people). Beginner group ski & snowboarding lessons start from £19.99 per person throughout the summer holidays. X2 hour lift pass from £25.99 per person. Holiday camps can be booked for a full day for £79.99 or a week for £299.99. https://snozoneuk.com/ Photo: Xscape
2. Tee off at Volcano Falls and 4D Golf
Ready for an adventure this summer? Journey back in time at Volcano Falls Adventure Golf and navigate through a prehistoric dinosaur’s crazy golf course filled with twists and turns – and make sure to watch out for the T-Rex. Challenge your family to a putting adventure with their Family Ticket, enjoy two activities - golf and play in the arcade with their Combo Ticket, or celebrate summer in style with their amazing SummerFest Package. Prices: Volcano Falls Adventure Golf Family Ticket from £28.00. Combo Ticket with two activities - a single round of Adventure Golf & a £10 Fun Card at Funstation – for only £15. The SummerFest package (18th July – 18th August) includes a round of golf, a cocktail or soft drink, ice lolly as well as a flower garland for £14.99 per person. https://www.volcanofalls.co.uk/Or experience a thrilling adventure at 4D Golf where you can immerse yourself in two captivating and interactive mini-golf courses. Explore the depths of the ocean in 'Search for Atlantis' and let the mini-golf course transport you to a world complete with mermaids, octopuses and strange creatives, or navigate an ancient Egyptian tomb to rescue the lost Professor Knochendigger in 'Curse of The Mummy'. Price: 4D Golf Family Ticket from £17.00 https://www.xploreplay.co.uk/4d-golf Photo: Xscape
3. Immerse yourself into a new experience at Gravity
With an array of unique immersive experiences under one roof, families can jump-start the summer holidays and enjoy non-stop fun with the best pastimes. Drive a perfect lap and race through the bustling streets of Japan at GT E-Karting, unleash your inner Tigger and bounce your way to fun at Gravity Trampoline, or step into a hyper-immersive adventure at Immersive Gamebox. If heights are your thing, put your climbing skills to the test at Gravity Rocks, or suspend yourself 70-feet from the ground at Aerial Adventures and take on the ‘double drop’ to free-fall from the towering heights for an unforgettable thrill. Prices: E-Karting from £14.95 per person. Gravity Trampoline / Gravity Rocks from £13.95 per person. Aerial Adventures from £6.95 per person (£8.50 for a double drop). Immersive Gamebox from £15.00 adults / £10 junior (ages 5 – 11). Enjoy a full day of unlimited fun at Gravity with the Max Day Pass from £36.00 per person. https://www.gravity-uk.com/xscape-yorkshire Photo: Xscape
4. Have a Blast at LaserZone
Step into an experience that’s out of this world and immerse your family in a multi-level intergalactic labyrinth filled with swirling smoke, strange sounds and enemies. This 4,000 sq ft marshalled arena offers amazing adventures, in the most exhilarating game of hide and seek. Search out and zap your opponents, blast their bases and have a whole load of fun! Price: From £8.50 per player https://www.laserzone.co.uk/ Photo: Xscape