2 . Tee off at Volcano Falls and 4D Golf

Ready for an adventure this summer? Journey back in time at Volcano Falls Adventure Golf and navigate through a prehistoric dinosaur’s crazy golf course filled with twists and turns – and make sure to watch out for the T-Rex. Challenge your family to a putting adventure with their Family Ticket, enjoy two activities - golf and play in the arcade with their Combo Ticket, or celebrate summer in style with their amazing SummerFest Package. Prices: Volcano Falls Adventure Golf Family Ticket from £28.00. Combo Ticket with two activities - a single round of Adventure Golf & a £10 Fun Card at Funstation – for only £15. The SummerFest package (18th July – 18th August) includes a round of golf, a cocktail or soft drink, ice lolly as well as a flower garland for £14.99 per person. https://www.volcanofalls.co.uk/Or experience a thrilling adventure at 4D Golf where you can immerse yourself in two captivating and interactive mini-golf courses. Explore the depths of the ocean in 'Search for Atlantis' and let the mini-golf course transport you to a world complete with mermaids, octopuses and strange creatives, or navigate an ancient Egyptian tomb to rescue the lost Professor Knochendigger in 'Curse of The Mummy'. Price: 4D Golf Family Ticket from £17.00 https://www.xploreplay.co.uk/4d-golf Photo: Xscape