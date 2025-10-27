Take a look at The Upton Arms pub after £200k makeover

The popular local pub, The Upton Arms, has reopened after a £200k makeover.

The overhaul of The Upton Arms on the High Street was undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Barnsley born-and-bred Simon Woodcock and Richard Hepplestone, who run nine other pubs across South and West Yorkshire.

The pair took over The Upton Arms at the end of 2024 and, along with manager and Pontefract resident Declan Webster, have worked tirelessly to revive its fortunes following periods of closure.

The investment has upgraded the tired pub into a top-notch family friendly local specialising in sports and entertainment and boasting a lovely new outside area.

The external works have spruced up the outside of the building, repainting and installing new lighting and signage, enhancing the neighbourhood.

A disused paved space has become a 50-seater outdoor area complete with new furniture, planting and festoon lighting.

The dramatic internal makeover has given The Upton Arms a smart contemporary décor as well as making it more warm and welcoming.

The extensive works encompass everything from redecorating to new furniture, flooring and soft furnishings plus a refresh of the toilets.

There is a spacious bar with cosy corners and a new stage for entertainers, a comfortable lounge and a dedicated sports zone.

A haven for sports fans, there’s also a new pool table, two halo darts boards with electronic scoring and big screens showing Sky and TNT Sports.

A function room, accommodating 100 guests, that can be booked for gatherings and parties, have had a mini-facelift, too.

Opening its doors again at the weekend, there’s many events on the cards from live music and karaoke to bingo, quiz nights and Open the Box.

Richard said: “Residents had been concerned for The Upton Arms’ future, and we’ve had lots of support since taking over.

"Former customers are returning who hadn’t been in for years, and all ages are using the pub including multiple generations of some families.

"There’s a great sense of community in Upton and that’s reflected in the pub’s warm atmosphere – everyone knows each other, and we’ve been treated like family and friends from the off.

"The revamp is a great way to thank people for their backing and celebrate the end of our first year at The Upton Arms.”