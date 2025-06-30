Take a look at these fabulous photos as the glorious sun shone down on Horbury Show 2025

The event, hosted by Wakefield Hospice at Carr Lodge Park, featured a wide range of entertainment throughout the day, from live performances by Horbury Victoria Youth Brass Band and the Rock Choir through to Punch & Judy, Ferret Racing and Birds of Prey presentations.

Over 60 stall holders were on hand to provide visitors with a range of items to purchase and activities to take part in, whilst food and drink vendors offering a variety of delights kept the crowds fed and watered under the summer sun.

Fairground rides, a classic car show and wheelchair basketball provided further entertainment, ensuring all in attendance had a great day whilst helping to raise vital funds to support Wakefield Hospice.

Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “We had an incredible day at the 27th annual Horbury Show – a huge thank you to everyone for coming along and joining us in such large numbers, we don’t remember seeing such a busy Horbury Show for many years.

“After taking over the running of the event from Horbury & Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club – to whom we say thank you for their continued support and guidance – we were determined to make this year’s event a special day out for all in attendance, all whilst helping to raise money to support local hospice services.

“With big events there are always so many people we need to say thank you to – without whom these events simply wouldn’t be possible.

"Thank you to our hospice team and volunteers who gave their time and energy, to all stall holders and entertainers for making the show such a success, and to all of our sponsors including: Show Sponsors Richard Kendall, Co-Sponsors YouFibre and DSM Productions, and Associate Sponsors Barracuda Fisheries, Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors, DS White Fast Foods, Horbury Autocentre, Kingfisher Restaurant and R. Toomes & Son Ltd.”

First hosted in 1997, the Horbury Show has been a popular event in the diaries of many across the district for almost three decades.

The next Horbury Show will be hosted on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

