Take a look back through 100 years of history with these snaps from across Wakefield and the Five Towns

From long days in the classroom to sporting triumphs, these photos offer a glimpse at times gone by - some more so than others.
Do you remember any of the events below?
1. January 1937
Children in the playground of the new nursery school at Castleford, Yorkshire, opened as an experiment by the West Riding Committee. The school caters for 80 children, between the ages of 2 and 4.
2. February 1938
A crowd of pupils of Whitwood Mere School in Castleford, Yorkshire, watching a fellow pupil competing in a game of marbles. The winner will represent the school in an inter-school match on Shrove Tuesday.
3. November 1965
Two of the three 350ft cooling towers in Ferrybridge, Yorkshire, which collapsed in a 100mph gale causing £2 million of damage.
4.
Angus Ogilvy, the husband of Princess Alexandra, watching as the captain of Featherstone Rovers celebrates winning the Challenge Cup at Wembley.