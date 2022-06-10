Take a look back through 100 years of history with these snaps from across Wakefield and the Five Towns

Take a look back through 100 years of history with these snaps from across Wakefield and the Five Towns

Take a stroll back through time this weekend with our retro photo gallery showing off memories from Wakefield, Pontefract, Castleford and more.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 10th June 2022, 4:07 pm

From long days in the classroom to sporting triumphs, these photos offer a glimpse at times gone by - some more so than others.

Do you remember any of the events below?

1. January 1937

Children in the playground of the new nursery school at Castleford, Yorkshire, opened as an experiment by the West Riding Committee. The school caters for 80 children, between the ages of 2 and 4.

Photo Sales

2. February 1938

A crowd of pupils of Whitwood Mere School in Castleford, Yorkshire, watching a fellow pupil competing in a game of marbles. The winner will represent the school in an inter-school match on Shrove Tuesday.

Photo Sales

3. November 1965

Two of the three 350ft cooling towers in Ferrybridge, Yorkshire, which collapsed in a 100mph gale causing £2 million of damage.

Photo Sales

4.

Angus Ogilvy, the husband of Princess Alexandra, watching as the captain of Featherstone Rovers celebrates winning the Challenge Cup at Wembley.

Photo Sales
WakefieldFive TownsPontefractCastleford
Next Page
Page 1 of 5