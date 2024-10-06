School starters from 2009 to 2001.School starters from 2009 to 2001.
Take a nostalgic look back at these adorable school starter photos from 2009-2011

By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT
It won’t be long now until the Express' School Starters 2024 souvenir supplement hits the shelves.

As children return to school for another year, we looked into our archives and found these wonderful photos of primary school starters from 2009, 2010 and 2011.

See if you can spot anyone you know!

New starters, September 2011. Flanshaw school.

New starters, September 2011. Flanshaw school. Photo: s

Sandal Magna school starters 2011

Sandal Magna school starters 2011 Photo: s

New starters September 2011. Dane Royd J&I School.

New starters September 2011. Dane Royd J&I School. Photo: s

New starters September 2011. Dane Royd J+I school.

New starters September 2011. Dane Royd J+I school. Photo: s

