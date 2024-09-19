Take a sneak peek of the new Søstrene Grene store opening at Trinity Walk tomorrow

This is Søstrene Grene’s third Yorkshire store following the opening of York and Sheffield locations last year and is offering giveaway for the first 100 customers through the door tomorrow.

Shoppers can expect Scandinavian designs in a wide range of homewares, furniture, kitchen products, gifting, wrapping paper, crafts, toys, accessories and “mini home” products for children.

To celebrate the grand opening, they will gift the lucky first 100 customers with a voucher for a free large, tufted rug worth over £60 and a canvas tote bag filled with an exciting selection of products.

Customers can also some expect special live performances and refreshments whilst they explore the new store.

The new store will see the continued rollout of the brand’s new ‘Retail for the Senses’ concept. Incorporating subdued lighting, relaxing classical music and creative product displays, the new store model aims to slowdown the pace of everyday life.

Søstrene Grene, Wakefield will open at Trinity Walk, tomorrow, Friday, September 20 at 10am.

