Brave fundraisers can choose whether they want to scale the 164ft or 50m tower to raise funds for the Cathedral, Pinderfield’s My Hospital Charity, or a charity of their choice.

The event is suitable for anyone over the age of 13, provided the harness fits properly. But anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and must have a parent or guardian sign the consent form on their behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Wakefield Cathedral, said: “Looking to take your fundraising to new heights? Sign up for the Wakefield Cathedral abseil fundraiser.

This is how you can scale Wakefield Cathedral for charity.

"This September we'll be hosting our annual abseil - whether you're wanting to raise funds for Wakefield Cathedral, another charity, or simply do it for the great experience, we'd love to have you.”

There is no maximum age limit but participants must be in good health and able to climb the tower stairs in order to reach the platform.

The event is being run by Carnegie Great Outdoors instructors who are fully qualified and highly experienced, ensuring that abseiling is very safe.