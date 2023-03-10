Tickets are £20 for the fundraising challenge and all levels of anglers are welcome, from novices to pros.

The Pontefract based hospice were hoping the event would be ‘fantastic’ where you can ‘spend the day enjoying the beautiful surroundings’ all while raising funds to support local people living with life limiting illnesses, and their families – all while competing for top prizes.

Conky’s Tackle Base, a fishing tackle shop based in Pontefract, has sponsored the event, offering some fantastic prizes for winners to claim.

The competition will aim to raise money for the hospice, but those who take part will have the chance to win prizes

The event is also supported by Pontefract Park Angling Club, and Barnsley District Amalgamated Angling Society will also be there on the day.

Adrian Greenwood, hospice fundraising manager said: “Angling is one of the most popular sports and we want to give the opportunity to our supporters to enjoy a fishing match with us and to show their support for the hospice.”

To book a space and be part of the fishing event visit: pwh.org.uk/fishing or call the hospice’s fundraising team on 01977 708868.

The Prince of Wales Hospice is also hosting other events throughout the year, with events ranging from an abseil challenge, a 10K run and a corporate golf day.

The full calendar is broken down here: Some of the fundraising events planned at Pontefract's Prince Of Wales Hospice this year | Wakefield Express

