From favourite teachers, making life-long friends and taking part in many of the events school hold each year, we all have many memories.
Here we take a look at life at Kirkhamgate school through the years. Take a look and see if you can spot yourself, or someone you know!
We’ll be sharing more schools over time, so keep an eye out!
1. 2004
Easter bonnet competition at Kirkhamgate pre-school in 2004. Teachers are Miss Melanie Jowett and Miss Tracy Newton. Kids are Louis Emmerson, Ivinder Dhillon, Hannah Dainton, Bethany Harrison, Kiea Sharif Stringfellow, the two at the front are Georgia Peck and Kitty McDermott. Photo: s
2. Football
Kirkhamgate Primary School football team in 2004. Back - Sam Curtis, Charis Lister, Jessica Whiting, Kork Shelton, Jake Page. Front - Bradley Walker, Shaun Webster, Sam Hemingway, Liam Padget, Emma Hartley. Photo: s
3. Toddle
Sponsored toddle at Kirkhamgate School nursery in 2004. Teachers Melanie Jowett [left] & Tracy Newton with children L to R Georgia Stanley, Danielle Gant, Georgia Carris, Grace Analy, Louis Evans, Jack Comboy, Patrick Medley, Harry Wyles. Photo: s
4. Princess
Sponsored toddle at Kirkhamgate School nursery. Danielle Gant. Photo: s