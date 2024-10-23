Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An aviation enthusiast, who once built his own plane, made an exhilarating comeback to the skies with the support of his friends and care team.

Joseph Lloyd, 81, who lives at Castleford Lodge Nursing Home, had a little help from the home’s staff in helping him fulfil his long-held dream of soaring through the skies once more.

Joseph’s history around aircraft and flying goes back to when he was a boy, sneaking away from his home in Lancashire to visit a nearby airfield to look at the planes.

When he was older, his father wouldn’t let him join the RAF with the fear of another war breaking out.

Joseph prepares to take to the skies again!

Instead, Joseph studied engineering while saving up to take flying lessons.

He was 18 when he finally learnt how to fly, saving up his money and travelling to Florida to take lessons and incredibly, it took him just four weeks to become licensed to fly during the day.

Joseph was an engineer for over 40 years and built his own plane.

He moved his wife Marjory to France and bought a kit to build the aircraft. It took him a whole year to finish the four-seater, RV-10.

Joseph with his wife Marjory and the plane he built.

In the years that followed, he enjoyed numerous flights from France to England and beyond.

When he was diagnosed with dementia, he thought his sky soaring days were over.

However, a couple of months ago he was reunited with his pilot friend and Joseph was asked if he would like to co-pilot a local flight over Yorkshire.

Joseph was ecstatic and immediately said yes! The home helped organise the trip and just days later Joseph was soaring the skies over iconic Yorkshire landmarks.

Joseph Lloyd, 81, has lived at Castleford Lodge Nursing Home in Wakefield for 15 months.

Joseph said: “I can’t believe I got the chance to fly again. The conditions were absolutely perfect and it felt incredible to be up in the air again!”

Rebecca Fairfax, Deputy Manager at Castleford Lodge, said: “We are already planning another flight soon! Seeing Joseph doing what he loves the most was wonderful.

“Living with dementia, we believe it’s important for Joseph to retain the hobbies and passions he loved over the years.

"Reminiscing about his aircraft always puts a huge smile on his face - and ours too!”