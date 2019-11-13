Taking you back to Wakefield's Christmas lights in 2004 and 2005
Wakefield will be lit up ready for Christmas this week, so we thought we'd take you on a trip down memory lane.
We've dug these pictures out from our archives from 2004 and 2005. Do you remember watching? And keep a look out, we'll be sharing even more from later years this week.
1. Excited teens
A night at the lights in 2001.
jpimedia
Playwright Kay Mellor was interviewed by Paul Stead of Magic 828 in 2001.
jpimedia
3. On the TV
Richard Whiteley and other guests press the plunger in 2001.
jpimedia
4. 2004
Maddi Bojang helped celebrate the switching on of Christmas lights with Jack Frost, the Snow Queen and Santa at the Ridings in 2004.
other
View more