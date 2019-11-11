Wakefield Christmas Lights switch-ons 2019: dates, times and what to expect

These are all the Christmas Lights switch-on events that are planned for Wakefield this year.

Scroll down to find your local event, or search for a specific event using Ctrl+F or your phone's 'Search in Page' option.

➡️ Wakefield's Christmas lights to transform the city centre into a winter wonderland

Wakefield City Centre

The lights in the city centre will be switched on by Wakefield Trinity players and councillors on Friday, November 5.

Following a day-long Christmas market, which will run from 10am and feature funfair rides and entertainment, the big event will take place in the Cathedral Precinct at 6pm.

Ridings FM will also host live entertainment, including stage entertainment, from 4pm.

Trinity Walk

CBeebies star Mr Bloom will take centre stage at Trinity Walk's Christmas lights switch on this year.

Ben Faulks, better known as the star of Mr Bloom's Nursery, will perform a 30 minute show before holding a meet and greet.

The event will take place from 4.45pm on Thursday, November 14, with the switch-on at 5.15pm.

Stage entertainment will begin at 4pm and Santa will also be on site, meeting visitors around the shopping centre.

For more details on the event, click here.

The Ridings Shopping Centre

Britain's Got Talent Star Siobhan Phillips will switch on the Christmas lights at the Ridings Shopping Centre this year.

Accompanied by social media sensations Waters and Kinley, magician Darren Mac, Miss Unique Dance Troupe, Singing Mums and Wakefield Rock Choir, Siobhan will perform a song written especially for the event.

The Christmas lights switch on at The Ridings Shopping Centre will take place on Saturday, November 16, from 12pm.

View the full event schedule here.

Pontefract

The annual switch-on event in Pontefract will see the Haribo Bear join councillors to switch on the town's festive lights on Monday, November 18.

A Christmas market will run from 12pm until the switch-on at 6pm, and Ridings FM will host live entertainment for the crowds.

Castleford

A Christmas Market will also be held in Castleford prior to the switch-on event on Tuesday, November 19/

Local councillors and community groups will join Ridings FM on stage from 4pm, before the switch on at 6pm.

Ossett

Those attending the Christmas Lights switch-on in Ossett will be treated to a day-long Christmas Market

The event will take place on Saturday, November 30 from 10am, with the switch-on at 5.30pm.

Horbury

The Horbury Christmas Lights Switch-on will take place on Friday, November 29 at the town's Methodist Church, on High Street.

A Christmas fair will run from 4.30pm, with Santa due to arrive on site at around 5.45pm.

The lights will be switched on a 6.30pm.

Normanton

In Normanton, the Christmas lights switch-on will be held in Normanton Town Hall on Friday, November 29.

The event, which will include a fun fair, Christmas market and Santa's Grotto, will run from 9am to 7pm, with the big switch-on at 6pm.

Junction 32

The outlet shopping centre will hold a Christmas firework display to mark the start of the festive season.

The family event will take place from 5.30pm on Thursday, November 14, with fireworks from 7pm.

The event will also feature extra discounts and surprise giveaways.

Visit the Junction 32 Facebook page for more details.

Join us on Thursday 14th of November from 5:30pm for a fun-filled evening for the whole family. Fireworks start at 7pm.

Something missing? Email details of your Christmas Lights switch-on event to holly.gittins@jpimedia.co.uk