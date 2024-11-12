Tasha on Strictly: CAPA College star through to Blackpool following 'extraordinary' quickstep

Tasha, and pro partner Aljaž Skorjanec, impressed the judges with their upbeat quickstep to “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey.

The pair received primarily positive feedback from the judges and their highest score of the series, a 37, with the fast-paced routine

Following the dance, which Tasha claimed she “was dreading”, judge Motsi Mabuse said: “It was a quickstep full of content, full of detail and very well timed between the both of you!”

Shirley Ballas continued the praise, stating: “I think you offered everything we needed to see in a quickstep!”

Both judges scored the pair a ten.

Furthermore, Anton Du Beke called the dance, and Tasha’s frame, “extraordinary”, scoring the dance a nine.

Despite this, Craig shared that he thought “something was missing tonight”, with him scoring the pair an eight.

On the dance, Tasha shared her newfound love for the quickstep.

She said: “I was doing the quickstep in my sleep, in the shower, when I’m cooking – it’s so fun!”