Tasha on track to lift the glitterball after making the final of Strictly Come Dancing

The glitterball trophy is now in sight for CAPA College alumni Tasha Ghouri as she and pro-partner Aljaž Škorjanec made it through to the final of Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas gave Tasha and Aljaz a standing ovation after they performed their waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin.

The result was a shock to many viewers given Tasha and partner Aljaz had been awarded a perfect score of 40 for their Waltz and 35 points for their Salsa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, after the public vote, Tasha and Aljaz faced the bottom two for a second consecutive week competing against TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

Judges gave Tasha and Aljaz a standing ovation after they performed their waltz to (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin. (BBC Public Service)

The couple were unanimously saved by all four judges.

Taking to Instagram with a series of snaps from the semi-final, Tasha said: "WHAT A SEMI FINAL!! My goal on this show was to just make it to the final, that’s all I wanted to do and I have with a few kickbacks.

"I’m so proud that I didn’t give up and kept fighting. I’m just so excited to just let go, enjoy this week and do a show dance!!!

"My strictly journey is complete!! I can’t believe I’m a finalist.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasha will now compete one more time against Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, JB Gill and Lauren Oakley and Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell to lift that glitterball trophy.

Watch the Strictly Come Dancing final this Saturday on BBC1.