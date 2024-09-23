Teacher pursues lifelong passion to become new principal of Wakefield performing arts school
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kathryn Whale, has officially become the new principal of Razzamataz Wakefield – relaunching the performing arts school in the process.
The Wakefield native, attended drama school and worked as an actor on TV and in theatre, before becoming a teacher.
“After university, I went to drama school and from there worked professionally as an actor on TV and in theatre,” explains Kathryn.
“When I met my husband, we moved to Africa for a year and on returning, I had my daughter Natasha who is now 21. I’ve maintained strong links with the arts through my teaching, directing many different productions. I’ve been a teacher for 28 years and have always said at some point I would love to have my own performing arts school.”
During last winter after a day off work sick, Kathryn started googling drama school franchises in Wakefield and came across Razzamataz Theatre Schools.
“Everything about Razzamataz really stood out to me and upon doing some research, there were things that really resonated with me,” Kathryn said.
“I loved reading about all the opportunities that the students can take part in; everything from performing in the West End to overseas trips to New York and Paris. But what was the most important thing to me was the positive reviews from parents and how they spoke about how Razzamataz makes their children happy.”
Kathryn officially re-launched Razzamataz Wakefield earlier this month alongside her teaching team, Becky Watson, Hannah Billingsley, Franki Rameaux and Emilia Foot.
"Being from Wakefield and travelling round inbetween, it was important to me to open my new school on home turf. I've wanted to do this for decades but finally I've realised my dream.”
On what students can expect from the school, Kathryn continued: “First and foremost is that every child that attends can have fun and take advantage of all the extra events that I will offer. I’m passionate that every child has the same opportunity to join in and no one gets left behind.
"I want parents to know that their children will be participating in classes where standards are high and children are learning in an inspiring environment.
"I love working with children and I know how much performing arts benefitted my life, so I want to pass this on to others and enjoy being in a space that is buzzing with excitement.”
The theatre school offers a variety of opportunities for students with a Christmas show currently in production.
"We have a Christmas show planned and hopefully will get the chance to perform at Trinity Walk Wakefield, over Christmas,” Kathryn explained.
"We do a summer production and some of the children will even get the chance to perform at Disney Land Paris next year.”
Razzamataz Wakefield is for children aged four to 18 and runs every Saturday at Kettlethorpe High School.
To find out more, visit: https://wakefield.razzamataz.co.uk/locations-times/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.