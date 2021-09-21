Team Ada heading to London for marathon fundraiser for Children's Liver Disease Foundation

So next Sunday, Ada’s mum Emma will be joined by her brother-in-law, Steve White and two of her best friends, Kim Hepworth and Jo Jackson, as they take on the marathon to raise funds.

Six-year-old Ada Butterfield was born with the rare and incurable liver disease, biliary atresia, and her parents have received information and support from CLDF since she was born.

So next Sunday, Ada’s mum Emma will be joined by her brother-in-law, Steve White and two of her best friends, Kim Hepworth and Jo Jackson, as they take on the marathon to raise funds for a charity which means a great deal to Emma.

Emma said: “I had never heard of biliary atresia until I turned to the internet to find out why my beautiful newborn daughter was still jaundiced.

"It was the clear information from CLDF which made me realise the jaundice could be a symptom of liver disease and she needed urgent medical attention.

"Armed with this knowledge, I went to the GP immediately. And just days afterwards, when we had to hand our four-week-old daughter for seven hours of surgery, it was the CLDF representative, with stories of other children with the same condition who were living life to the full, who helped us through our darkest hours.

“CLDF have been there for us ever since, introducing us to other families in the same boat, organising events for us all to get together and for Ada to meet other children with ‘shark bites’ like hers. They are always on the other end of the phone to offer us support and continue to be invaluable for us.

“And although Ada’s early surgery was a success, she still has liver disease and is likely to need a transplant one day. I want CLDF to always be there for her during the ups and downs of her journey and my real hope is that one day they will help find a cure for our beautiful brave girl and children like her.

"So, I have made it my mission to raise as much money as possible for this wonderful charity to try and give something back to them.

“I’m so grateful therefore that Steve, Kim and Jo have decided to join me in this mission by doing the London Marathon. The training and fundraising is hard work but it’s an amazing event and it will be great to do this together.

"Ada is so proud of us for taking part. She loves running and would do it herself if she could!”

Alison Taylor, Chief Executive of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation said: “CLDF is the only UK charity dedicated to fighting all childhood liver diseases, by providing information and emotional support, funds for research and a voice for all those affected.

"We rely on voluntary donations, so it’s just brilliant to hear that Emma and her ‘team’ are taking on the Marathon for us. I’m sure it will be an amazing experience for them all and the funds they raise will enable us to continue to make a difference to children like Ada.”

You can support Emma and friends by going to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-butterfield13.