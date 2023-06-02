News you can trust since 1852
Team at Wakefield’s Richard Kendall Estate Agent take on charity challenges

The team at a Wakefield estate agent have completed a series of challenges to raise cash for good causes.
By James Carney
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

The Richard Kendall Estate Agent team – which has offices in Wakefield, Ossett, Normanton, Horbury and Pontefract – raised vital funds for two cancer charities and Wakefield Hospice.

Simon Kendall completed his third marathon in 28 days for Wakefield Hospice, Claire Kendall took part in a charity walk with her family and valuer Danny Grimshaw completed a bike ride from Liverpool to Leeds.

Claire participated in a 21 mile walk to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Claire Kendall participated in a 21 mile walk to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer FoundationClaire Kendall participated in a 21 mile walk to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation
The challenge started when Claire’s son Harry committed to the 21 mile walk along with his friends and signed up to The Coniston to Barrow (C2B) walk.

A 21 mile walk through beautiful rolling hills and what perfect weather they had for the day.

The whole family joined the walk and so far they have nearly raised £1,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Danny started his journey by bike along with his two friends from Liverpool to Leeds to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support following the loss of his father earlier in the year.

Danny started his journey by bike along with his two friends from Liverpool to Leeds to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer SupportDanny started his journey by bike along with his two friends from Liverpool to Leeds to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support
Danny and his friends arrived in Leeds Sunday teatime. They raised more than £2,000 for the charity.

And having already completed the Manchester and London marathons in April, Simon ran his third marathon in Leeds with a finish time of three hours 20 minutes.

His efforts raised £3,400 for the hospice.

Visit www.richardkendall.co.uk/and-thats-a-wrap-for-now to find links to donate to each of the three causes.

Simon Kendall complete three marathons in 28 days to raise funds for Wakefield HospiceSimon Kendall complete three marathons in 28 days to raise funds for Wakefield Hospice
