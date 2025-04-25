Teams to battle it out for the 34th annual Wakefield Hospice Golf Day - here's how to take part
The event, on Thursday, June 19 at Wakefield Golf Club on Woodthorpe Lane, is guarenteed to be a great day of golf and fundraising in aid of the hospice with teams battling it out to be crowned the 2025 champions.
With a shotgun start at 1.30pm, teams will make their way through 18-holes before enjoying a prize presentation evening with hot buffet supper.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams with a variety of additional prizes for nearest the pin, best individual stableford score and more!
And, back by popular demand, will be the Bubbly Putting Competition.
Theresa Barrett Head of Fundraising, said: “The Golf Day is our longest running fundraising event and helps to raise vital funds to support patients and families across the Wakefield District.
“With a range of mini-challenges throughout the day and the opportunity to be crowned our 2025 Golf Day champions, whether entering a team with your friends or your work colleagues all are welcome to be a part of this great day.
“We would like to say a special thank you to our event sponsors Ashleigh Signs and Simpson Packaging for their kind and continued support and extend our gratitude to Wakefield Golf Club for once again allowing us to use their fantastic golf course and facilities.”
Registration for a team of four is £375.
To find out more or register visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331400.
