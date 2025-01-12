Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An 18-year-old from Wakefield has died after a crash in Castleford this morning (Sunday).

At 6.19am today police received a report of a vehicle with people inside which had left Wheldon Road and gone into a ditch.

Emergency services attended and found that the vehicle, a white Volkswagen Golf, had entered a water treatment facility and was partly submerged in a pit of water.

A man and woman, both 21, were removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital for further treatment.

A third person, a male, was found a few yards away from the vehicle. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

He was later confirmed to be an 18-year-old from the Wakefield area.

Following further enquiries at the scene the male and female who were removed from the vehicle were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Road closures were put in place on Wheldon Road for a time, but these have now been removed.

The incident is being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team, who are appealing for anyone who witnessed the vehicle travelling along Wheldon Road from the direction of Airedale immediately beforehand to contact them.

Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to get in touch.

The team can be contacted on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website. The log reference is 277 of 12 January.