Teen scooter rider suffers life-threatening injuries in Horbury crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Horbury, which has left a scooter rider with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at 10pm on Sunday night (August 25) at the junction of Northfield Lane and Wakefield Road and involved a Piaggio ZIP motor scooter and a Seat Mii car.

The scooter was travelling along Northfield Lane in the direction of Wakefield from Ossett and the car was travelling on Northfield Lane from the direction of Wakefield when the crash happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scooter’s rider, a man in his teens, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at the junction of Northfield Lane and Wakefield Road in Horbury.

Anyone who may have seen the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or anyone with video footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 1705 of 25/8.