Telegram from the Queen for Elizabeth as she celebrates her 100th birthday
There's a huge celebration for one special Wakefield lady today as she celebrates her 100th birthday.
Elizabeth McTiernan, known by most as Betty, was born on October 20 2021, one of four girls born in Wakefield.
She has three children, eight granddaughters, nine great granddaughters and one great, great granddaughter, born in May last year - five generations of women who will all be helping Betty celebrate at her party on Saturday at the Holmfield Arms.
Granddaughter Helene said: "She has lived through the war and now a global pandemic.
"She was called up the war and moved to Skipton to make Lancaster Bombers.
"She still loves independently and enjoys reading and a gin and tonic of an evening!"
Sadly, Betty lost her husband Frank in 1993, but has many fond memories of their time together spent on holidays and enjoying their first great grandchildren.
Kicking of the celebrations, Betty had a visit from Age UK who took along a card, flowers and balloon and received a very special telegram from the Queen.
Helene said: "She has her hair done every Thursday and goes into town every week to browse in M&S! Nanna Betty is an amazing woman."