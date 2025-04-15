Temporary closure of Wakefield care home approved to allow essential works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior councillors have agreed to the temporary closure of a care home to allow essential building work to be carried out.

Dovecote Lodge could be shut for up to 20 weeks while asbestos is removed from the building and a new fire alarm system is fitted.

The 25-bed facility, in Horbury, provides short term rehabilitation and recovery care for residents.

Work to install new fire doors to comply with health and safety regulations has already been completed.

But the home will need to be vacant in order for a second phase of planned works to take place.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet members agreed to the temporary closure at a meeting on Tuesday (April 15).

Michelle Collins, portfolio holder for adults and health, said the home did not provide any permanent residential care placements.

Explaining the need for the decision, she said: “This will allow the contractors to take full possession of the property and to get the work done as quickly as possible.

Wakefield Council said Dovecote Lodge could be shut for up to 20 weeks while asbestos is removed from the building and a new fire alarm system is fitted. Google image

“I just want to be very clear again here today, this is not the closure of a care home.

“This is a temporary pause in admissions coming in while the work gets done.

“There will be no disruption of noise and dust if we are to allow the pause.

“Both staff and residents will have the best environments possible.”

Coun Collins said it was hoped that the closure could be reduced to around ten weeks if the contractor carrying the work did double shifts.

She added: “I know all our colleagues in property are doing all they can to ensure that the work is done as quickly as possible so that we can get our beds back.”

The work is expected to cost more than £800,000.

The council plans to consult staff at the home over temporary placements elsewhere while the work is completed.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “I think it’s important to stress that this isn’t a closure.

“It’s a temporary closure while we get things up to standard for our residents.

“We don’t want people jumping on the bandwagon and making out that we are closing another care home, because we’re not.

“It’s a temporary pause while we do the renovations.”