Temporary road closures to be in place at Wakefeld's Newton Bar this weekend

Wakefield Council has announced that there will be temporary road closures at Newton Bar this weekend.
By Shawna Healey
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read

The road closures will be in place from 7.30pm on Friday, August 4 until Sunday, August 6.

The A650 inbound road will be closed, as will the A61 Leeds Road inbound, Bar Lane, and the A61 outbound towards Leeds Road and Bar Lane.

This is so the council can carry out work resurfacing the roundabout and all approach roads.

Newton Bar will be closed this weekend for road resurfacing work.Newton Bar will be closed this weekend for road resurfacing work.
A spokesperson for the council said: “There will be some temporary road closures that are affecting the Newton Bar area this coming weekend.

"The road closure has been brought forward due to the forecast of poor weather conditions in order to carry out work resurfacing the roundabout and all approach roads.

"The diversion routes will be signposted. Follow these, not your sat nav. We are sorry this is causing congestion and thank everyone for bearing with us.”

