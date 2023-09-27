Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “We need to find more burial space in Pontefract so people can continue to choose to be laid to rest in their town.

“We’re looking at all available land and as part of that we’re carrying out a survey at Barracks Field.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Testing has begun on Barracks Field in Pontefract with a view to turn the field and pitches into a cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Drilling rigs will insert boreholes that will be used to check groundwater for up to a year.

“People will be able to use the field as normal while the survey takes place, and we will speak to people in Pontefract as we develop options.