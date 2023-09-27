Testing at Barracks Field in Pontefract to determine if site is suitable to become a cemetery
Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “We need to find more burial space in Pontefract so people can continue to choose to be laid to rest in their town.
“We’re looking at all available land and as part of that we’re carrying out a survey at Barracks Field.
"Drilling rigs will insert boreholes that will be used to check groundwater for up to a year.
“People will be able to use the field as normal while the survey takes place, and we will speak to people in Pontefract as we develop options.
“We know the field’s importance to the local community and sports, and we are committed to providing the play and sports facilities Pontefract needs.”