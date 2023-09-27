News you can trust since 1852
Testing at Barracks Field in Pontefract to determine if site is suitable to become a cemetery

Barracks Field in Pontefract is currently undergoing surveys and drilling to test if the field is suitable to be turned into a cemetery.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 27th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “We need to find more burial space in Pontefract so people can continue to choose to be laid to rest in their town.

“We’re looking at all available land and as part of that we’re carrying out a survey at Barracks Field.

Testing has begun on Barracks Field in Pontefract with a view to turn the field and pitches into a cemetery.
"Drilling rigs will insert boreholes that will be used to check groundwater for up to a year.

People will be able to use the field as normal while the survey takes place, and we will speak to people in Pontefract as we develop options.

“We know the field’s importance to the local community and sports, and we are committed to providing the play and sports facilities Pontefract needs.”

