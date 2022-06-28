That makes Toddler Sense! Wakefield babies and toddlers raise more than £15K for Tommy's charity

Toddler Sense, a baby sensory group held three times a week in Wakefield, provides multi-sensory classes for toddlers aged 13 months to five years.

As part of a national fundraising effort, the group held a fun Sensathon, which involved toddlers completing five cowboy themed challenges with mascot, 'Tod', who had woken up and had forgotten how to be a cowboy.

The toddlers challenges were to help Tod remember how to be the best cowboy!

Claire Dixon, who runs Toddler Sense, with some of the children having a Yeeha time at the fundraising event!

They had to play musical instruments at the Last Chance Saloon, make a campfire stew, sit around the campfire and relive the story of the Battle of Little Bighorn, roundup the horses with their lasoos before heading on down the Yeeha Rodeo!

Claire Dixon, who runs Toddler Sense, said: "It was a fantastic week and I was really proud of each and every one of the toddlers. They always give me so much energy and enthusiasm and the grown ups too.

"I couldn’t believe how much they managed to raise too - at last look we have raised £3,483.

"This is the third highest amount out of all the Toddler Sense classes in the country - I’m so proud!

"Together, we have smashed our target of £400,000 too and that currently stands at £405,134.

"My sister franchise Baby Sensory Wakefield was also taking part in the fundraiser with their own challenges and they managed to raise a staggering £11,724.

"This is second in the whole country out of all classes (baby sensory and toddler sense combined, which is simply astounding!

"So all in all the babies and toddlers of Wakefield managed to raise around £15,000 for Tommys this year."

Mum Caroline Rochford, whose two-year-old daughter, Faye, and neice, Alice, took part, said: "Claire’s classes are always so fun and imaginative and this charity event was no different.

"All the children (and grown-ups too) always have a great time, and it was brilliant to support such a worthy cause. "

Tommy's is a pregnancy charity that supports, cares for and champions people, no matter where they may be on their pregnancy journey.

The charity is working tirelessly to make the UK the safest place in the world to give birth by:

- Funding pioneering research to identify why pregnancy can go wrong, which helps us to understand how we can prevent complications and loss, as well as enabling specialist care for people at our clinics, research centres and across the NHS.

- Providing expert, midwife-led advice for parents before, during and after pregnancy, working together towards safer, healthier pregnancies.

- Fostering a connected, caring community, united in our goal to make pregnancy safer for all and advocating for and supporting those who have lost babies.

Claire said: "Our aim was to raise £400,000 throughout the country as this would provide one year of funding for a research centre to provide answers into baby loss."

Classes at Toddler Sense run weekdays, Monday, Thursday and Friday, term time and there's a different theme to enjoy each week.