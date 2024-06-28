The 26th annual Horbury Show returns this weekend with free fun for all the family
For the first time ever the event is being run as a partnership between the Horbury & Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club alongside Wakefield Hospice, before the hospice become the main event organisers from 2025.
Theresa Barrett, Head of Fundraising at Wakefield Hospice said: “We are delighted to be hosting the 26th – and our first ever – Horbury Show this weekend, a fabulous day out for the whole family.
“The lineup for the day is now confirmed and we are delighted to be welcoming entertainment from Gareth Taylor (internationally celebrated Queen Vocalist), The Sinatra Legacy, Phoenix Allstars Majorettes, Horbury Victoria Youth Brass Band and Panache Gymnastics.
“Couple the entertainment with over sixty stalls, dog shows, birds of prey, car shows, donkey rides, Punch & Judy and much more it is sure to be a great day with fun for all ages.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to all of our sponsors including Show Sponsors Richard Kendall for their kind support alongside our co-sponsors Netomnia, YouFibre and DSM Productions, and of course to the Horbury & Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club who have been so great to work with these past few months, sharing their 25 years’ experience of running the show with us.”
Starting at 11am on Sunday, the show welcomes thousands of visitors every year.
Parking for the event is available within Carr Lodge Park, accessed via the park gates on Sunroyd Hill, and opposite in Horbury Academy Car Park.
For further information, running times and online event programmes visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/horburyshow
