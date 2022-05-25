The Addy is the 'real heartbeat' of the community after 50 years

Staff at the Addy celebrate its 50th birthday.

For 50 years The Old Quarry Adventure Playground, known as The Addy on the Warwick estate at Knottingley has provided a safe place for children to play.

The community-owned organisation is now home to an outdoor adventure playground, an on-site cafe and an indoor hall and meeting room.

It provides daily play sessions to children of all ages, as well as services for the elderly, unemployed, children with additional needs, and provides free meals during school holidays.

Generations of children have played at the Addy.

To honour those who have contributed to the Addy’s success, a special evening of celebration was orgnanised.

Local poet Toria Garbutt performed with the Addy kids and a special poem was also written by Matt Abbott and some elderly members of the community.

Manager Holly Corbett said: “It was an uplifting, vibrant and beautiful evening.

“We hope over the next 50 years, support is still available to keep our much loved charity running.”

More than 20 awards were handed out to parents, local businesses, Wakefield Council and others to thank them for the support they have provided the Addy, especially during crucial times last year when funding was not available.

Holly added: “It feels so good to reach 50 years.

“The Addy is the gem of the estate, there is nowhere else like it. It has provided fantastic play opportunities and a safe heaven for children and young people for 50 years.

Antony Sadler, Wakefield Council’s service director, who received an award for his support, said: “The evening was a fantastic celebration of the great work of The Addy and the massive commitment and passion of those involved.”

PCSO Aaron Riley said: “The adventure playground staff do a magnificent job in creating a fun and safe environment for children to play and flourish.

“The Addy is the real heartbeat of the Warwick Estate and we would be lost without it!”

Last year, the future of the much-loved centre was in doubt as the charity’s funding was put on hold during lockdown.