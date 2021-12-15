The Addy receives lottery funding to keep it afloat for three years

Staff and volunteers at The Addy were thrilled to learn they had been granted National Lottery funding

The community-owned organisation located, since 1972, on the Warwick Estate , was originally set up by local volunteers to provide a safe place for children to play.

But it faced a very uncertain period as the charity’s funding was put on hold during lcokdown.

There were fears it would close after being part of the community for almost 50 years.

And a fundraising campaign #SAVEOURADDY was launched.

Centre manager Holly Corbett said: “We are beyond delighted after a year of working exceptionally hard through grant funding, donations and sponsorships.

“We have finally raised and been funded enough money to continue our project for another three years.”

There is a building for indoor activities and a large outdoor adventure play area offering open-access adventure play for children and young people.

In the past 10 years it has expanded provision to help compensate for the closure of other local community venues.

Staff and volunteers run activities for everyone - toddlers, children and their families, those with additional needs, young people, unemployed people and pensioners.

Holly added: “The local community, businesses and, partners stepped forward.

“The response was phenomenal - it exploded!

“Lots of people wanted to support, help and donate to keep it going, we were blown away by the kindness.

“We have relied heavily on grant funding for many years but because we had to change the way we worked during Covid, it gave us a little extra time to source funds from a larger variety of sources including the lottery.”

“We are so grateful that the National Lottery accepted our application.

“This will help make a huge difference. We would not be able to continue without this funding, so it’s wonderful news.