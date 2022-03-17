'The area is becoming a slum': Residents hit out at HMO plan for Wakefield home

Proposals to put the empty house back into use as shared accommodation on the corner of College Grove Road were met with fierce criticism from locals.

The semi-detached house will have 12 bedrooms let on a short-term lease.

But residents say it would set an undesirable precedent, lodging concerns about parking and fears over 'undesirables' moving into the rooms bringing problems with drinking, drug use and general anti-social behaviour.

The house has been empty for several years, and was previously use as an HMO, which residents said led to trouble.

Overall, 34 people lodged objections, as well as ward councillor Olivia Rowley.

One wrote: "The area of College Grove is slowly been turned into a slum with such HMO properties and varying trouble-causing individuals occupying such properties.

"Drink and drugs are already lowering the standard of the area and this will make the situation worse.

Another said: "There are already far too many HMOs in the College Grove area.

"It also brings increase to the already transient population in the area, bringing in people who generally have little sense of respect or responsibility for the community.

"As a house owner in this area, I am also concerned about the inevitable decrease in value of my home as a result of this ongoing trend. Enough is enough."

A third added: "The other HMOs in the surrounding area already create an undesirable precedent, forcing people to feel frightened when leaving their homes due to the noise, excessive drinking and use of drugs outside and regular police visits."

However, because the applicant had applied for a lawful development certificate - due to the house previously being used as an HMO - Wakefield Council said was unable address the planning merits of the application.

The planners wrote: "The objections regarding the use of a HMO and presence of same in the residential area are noted, together with potential negative impacts are all noted.

"The scope of assessment in a lawful development application is limited.