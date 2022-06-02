The Carlton sisters are following in their dad’s footsteps

Both girls are following in their family’s footsteps by making a mark on the rugby pitch, having both been selected for the Yorkshire RFU team aged just 15 and 16.

Their ambition is to one day play together for England and they are certainly making strides in that direction already.

Eldest sister Charli has been selected into the Rugby Centre of Excellence, which is the pathway to the England Squad, and has been awarded a Rugby Scholarship to attend Bishop Burton College from September as well as just signing for the Leeds Rhinos RL Academy.

Rugby playing sisters Millie (left) and Charli Carlton.

Charli, aged 16, and Millie, 15, are both students at Kings School, Pontefract, where Charli is currently sitting her GCSEs and Millie is in year 10, also studying for GCSEs. Away from the classroom the sisters train four days a week, playing games on both Saturdays and Sundays and.

Both play Rugby Union for Sandal Beasts and Rugby League for Oulton Raidettes U16s with Charli now taken on by Women’s Super League club Leeds Rhinos team after successful trials with them.

It should be no surprise to see Charli and Millie doing so well as rugby runs in the family.

Dad Jimmy played Rugby League professionally with Huddersfield Giants at a young age and also played for Featherstone Rovers. His father and grandad also played at a professional level so playing rugby is clearly in the blood.

Proud mum Rebecca told the Express: “As you can imagine we are so proud as both girls are doing amazingly well.

“Their dad is their biggest fan who does all the running about to training and matches, making sure they have that support whilst trying to study as well.

“Charli being selected to join the Rugby Centre Of Excellence is a massive achievement. But it’s great to see both achieving so much - they are rugby mad.