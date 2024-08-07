Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of The Commerical Inn in Methley have praised the community’s contribution in raising more than £5,000 for The Prince of Wales Hospice.

The sum was raised through collection tins, weekly games and activities including an annual brass band fundraiser and games of “play your cards right”.

Mark and Emma Flynn – the landlord and landlady of The Commercial Inn – said they were inspired to fundraise for The Prince of Wales Hospice after meeting one of its dedicated patrons of 30 years, the late Bill Henderson.

Mark said: “We met Bill at the hospice’s darts and dominoes league, which he ran. Bill was a great guy.

The team at Methley pub The Commercial Inn after raising more than £5,000 for Pontefract's The Prince of Wales Hospice

“His passion for the hospice made a real impression on us, and so we decided to make it our charity of choice for any fundraising we did.

“The hospice is a very popular charity. It touches most people’s lives in our community.

“Everyone knows someone who’s used the hospice, and we all know the brilliant work that’s done there.

“This is a village effort, and we couldn’t have done it without our customers, who are a fantastic bunch.

“It’s a great feeling to know we’ve raised over £5,000 for the hospice. We feel privileged to have done so and we definitely want to keep it going.”

Sharon Batty, director of income generation and marketing at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “We’re so grateful for the support from Emma and Mark, and everyone at The Commercial Inn.

“They’ve done some brilliant fundraising while having a lot of fun with their games and events, so it’s a very positive story.

“Seeing the Methley community coming together to support us is hugely uplifting.”

You can find out more about fundraising for the charity on The Prince of Wales Hospice’s website.

The Prince of Wales Hospice is a charity in Pontefract which provides specialist care to people with a life-limiting illness across the communities of Castleford, Featherstone, Knottingley, Normanton and Pontefract.

The charity has been operating since 1989 and its services are open to over-18s either as an out-patient or on the ward where the hospice offers 24-hour care.