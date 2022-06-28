The Dark Peak Sportive: Wakefield Hospice cycling event returns for 2022

If you're a keen cyclist - regardless of abilities - this is the event for you.

The ride, on Sunday, September 18, takes in beautifully renowned Yorkshire routes and will include classic climbs, idyllic scenery and finest areas of Yorkshire cycling

It’s not one to miss out on.

Wakefield Hospice have announced announce that The Dark Peak Sportive will be returning in September this year.

The carefully curated routes are for cyclists of all abilities with three routes on the day:

Standard - 41km/25.5mi - £25.00

Hard - 81.4km/50.5mi - £30.00

Extreme - 119.6km/74.3mi - £35.00

Whichever route you choose you'll be making a difference to Wakefield Hospice and the community.

Hundreds of cyclists - three distances - one aim. To raise money for Wakefield Hospice.