The Fragrance World looking to pay two people to test perfumes and aftershaves

The job will be for six months, and successful applicants will need to road-test several perfumes and aftershaves.

The Fragrance World’s founder, Katie Jones, said: “With summer approaching we have a whole range of perfumes we want to have reviewed, so we are recruiting some fragrance testers to help us out!

"Every perfume smells different on different skin and in different weathers so we want to get a feel of which fragrances are popular for summer 2022.”

The role will be to score and give feedback on how fragrances last, what you like about them and what you don’t like about them.