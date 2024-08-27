The Hatchling in pictures: Hundreds gather in Wakefield to see epic-sized dragon

Hundreds turned out to watch the Hatchling the moment it hatched in Wakefield, on Friday, before undergoing a theatrical metamorphasis growing bigger than a double decker bus.

The outdoor theatrical performance began when the dragon hatched, build herself a nest and then attempt to take to the skies in a bid for her freedom.

She explores the area, and as she roams, she encounters a series of events.

With a wingspan of over 20 metres, The Hatchling is the world’s largest human operated puppet to fly.

The Hatchling is created by the award-winning creative team at Trigger, and includes 20 community groups and 300 participants from across the Wakefield district taking part.

But it didn’t go as planned as Wakefield Council took the difficult decision to cancel the finale event on Monday at Pugney’s Country Park.

The council and the creators of The Hatchling were closely monitoring weather conditions and unfortunately the gusts at the park were stronger than forecast.

Julie Russell, Service Director for Arts, Culture, Leisure said: “We’re very sorry to disappoint everyone. We’ve had an incredible two days as The Hatchling explored our city. And she’s had such a wonderful warm welcome from hundreds of people.

“We’ve had to make this difficult decision based on the information we have right now. And the conditions and forecast meant it was simply too unsafe to go ahead.

“It’s not the end we all wanted for this fabulous weekend but we’re really proud to have welcomed The Hatchling to Wakefield. And hope we’ve created some long-lasting memories for the hundreds of people who’ve enjoyed the last two days.”

Angie Bual, Creative Director of Trigger added: "We want to thank the people of Wakefield for their response to The Hatchling across the two days of the city wide activity. The dragon is all about bringing people together and the collaboration and hard work from everyone involved has been unmatched.

“We are hugely disappointed that you weren't able to see her fly but we hope that she will continue to be lasting memory for the city."

