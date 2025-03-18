The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair: Visitors explore all things print with more than 60 artists

There were more than 60 artists and printmakers featured in the gallery, open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday.

The Print Fair brings together printmakers from across the UK and provides an opportunity for you to have your work exhibited for sale in front of thousands of visitors over the weekend.

To add to the annual event, there were lots of family activities including the art pod and draw station and street food from House of Fu and Fennell’s Ice Cream.

