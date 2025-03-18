The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fairplaceholder image
The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair

The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair: Visitors explore all things print with more than 60 artists

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Mar 2025, 20:00 BST
The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair was the place to be at the weekend to explore all things print.

There were more than 60 artists and printmakers featured in the gallery, open to visitors on Saturday and Sunday.

The Print Fair brings together printmakers from across the UK and provides an opportunity for you to have your work exhibited for sale in front of thousands of visitors over the weekend.

To add to the annual event, there were lots of family activities including the art pod and draw station and street food from House of Fu and Fennell’s Ice Cream.

The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair

1. The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair

The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair

2. The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair

The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair

3. The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair

The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair

4. The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair

The Hepworth Wakefield Print Fair Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice