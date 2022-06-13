The Kews Charity FC to play at Scarborough's Flamingo Land Stadium in aid of Rob Burrow MND Centre

The Kews Charity FC will be taking to a stadium pitch next month to help raise funds for Rob Burrow's MND Centre in Leeds.

The Wakefield team will be heading to Scarborough Athletic FC's Flamingo Land Stadium to battle it out against Scarborough Veterans.

The Kews' Darren Powell said: "This is amazing news for The Kews and it will be an unreal day for us to play there.

"All money raised will be going towards the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds - Rob's family are over the moon.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wakefield team will be heading to Scarborough Athletic FC's Flamingo Land Stadium next month to battle it out against Scarborough Veterans.

"A big thank you to Scarborough Football Club for letting us play at the ground and for the amazing opportunity."

The match will take place on Sunday, July 17 with an 11am kick off.

Darren said: "It's free entry into the ground, so if people are at a loose end and want to head to the coast to support a great day, they are more than welcome.

"Come down and support a great cause!"