The Music and The Cribs set to play huge comeback show

The four-piece, who have been one of the most successful West Yorkshire groups in the past two decades, will be performing at Temple Newsam next week, supported by Wakefield’s own, The Cribs.

The Music split up in 2011 after releasing three albums, but planned the homecoming outdoor show initially for last summer. It then had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The bands will now take to the stage on Thursday, June 2.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Music.

In a previous interview, The Music’s guitarist Adam Nutter said the one-off gig will give the band chance to reflect on their time in the spotlight.

He said: “To even have the chance one time of remembering how special it was, that’s a big thing for me.

“It’s going to be an incredible experience for us.”

The Music shot to the top of the charts at the turn of the Millennium with infectious dance-rock songs such as Take the Long Road and Walk It, Freedom Fighters, Welcome to the North and The People.

The Cribs.

Formed in 1999, three of the four members attended Brigshaw High School in Kippax.

They went on to reach the UK top five with their self-titled debut album, with their dance rock songs gaining them a reputation as one of the country’s most exciting live bands.

Their follow up album, Welcome to the North, peaked at number eight in the album charts, and 2008’s Strength in Numbers reached number 19.

Next week’s show will also feature Liverpool indie band, The Coral, Scottish rockers The Snuts, and London-based Skinner Brothers.

Tim Burgess, front man of the rock legends, The Charlatans, will also be playing a DJ set.