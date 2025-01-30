The Old Vicarage: Plan to bulldoze one of city’s oldest buildings for car parking refused

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to demolish one of the oldest buildings in Wakefield to make way for a car park have been refused.

Proposals to bulldoze the Old Vicarage sparked an outcry when they were revealed in April last year, with more than 1000 people objecting to the scheme.

The building on Zetland Street, which dates back to the 14th century, is used as the headquarters of the local Conservative Party Association and is held in trust on behalf of the party.

It is also home to small independent businesses who rent space in the property.

The Old Vicarage, Zetland Street, Wakefield

Objectors raised concerns over the potential loss of a heritage site while others wrote to Wakefield Council in support of the businesses.

A decision notice issued by the authority refusing the application said: “Insufficient information has been provided to allow a proper assessment of how the application building is to be demolished taking account of its historic importance as a building of local interest.”

The property was bought on behalf of the Conservative Party a century ago.

Previously, it was the vicarage for Wakefield parish church, which became a cathedral in 1888.

The interior of the log store in the vault of the old vicarage on Zetland Street, Wakefield. The vicarage had been built in the 14th century for the first vicar of Wakefield.

The exact age of the property is uncertain but a vicarage was first designated by William de la Zouch, the Archbishop of York, in 1349.

The Old Vicarage has long been rumoured to have links to a network of tunnels hidden beneath the city centre.

The property is on the council’s list of buildings of local interest but does not have a national listing with English Heritage.

A report by the council’s conservation officer said: “The heritage significance of the Old Vicarage lies primarily in the early date of the foundation of the building, its link with the cathedral and the lost medieval rectory to the north, the role of the site in the life of the city for nearly 700 years and the potential that a timber frame survives within the building.

Parts of the Old Vicarage, on Zetland Street, are thought to date back to 1349.

“The immediate area surrounding the building has seen much change since the early 20th century and the Old Vicarage is an important physical remnant of the medieval origins of the area.

“The public representations that have been made in response to the current application have also highlighted a level of communal significance related both to previous and current uses of the building.”

Wayne Miller, owner of Division 24 skateboard shop, has run his business at The Old Vicarage since 2001.

He said traders were overwhelmed by the public reaction last year.

In response to the decision, he said: “I’m not surprised it has been turned down but I’m over the moon.

“It’s been a very stressful time worrying about having to move to new premises.

“I have no plans to leave and hopefully I can stay here for many more years.

“The strength of feeling against losing this building has been amazing.”

Trustees of Wakefield and Rothwell Conservative Association announced it would scrap the plans weeks after they were submitted to the council in response to the widespread opposition.

Naeem Formuli, chair of the the association, said at the time: “We adamantly oppose the demolition of this property and firmly declare that we have no plans to sell it in the future.”

Mr Formuli said the application had been “instigated by previous trustees.”

Wakefield Civic Society also objected to the proposal.

Society president Kevin Trickett said: “We were astounded to see such an application being submitted given the historical significance of the building.

“That its demolition is being proposed to create a car park shows a complete disregard for the value of this heritage asset to the city.”