The Original Factory Shop Normanton joins UK charity Sense to support people with complex disabilities

From today, customers at the shop on High Street will be able to donate clothes and toys in-store, which will then be passed on to Sense to sell in their charity shops.

Proceeds from all donations will go towards the work of the charity, which supports disabled people and their families living in the community.

The partnership is designed to support and raise awareness of Sense, while helping customers offload preloved goods.

The Original Factory Shop Brand and Customer Director, Oliver Peck, said: “We’re very excited to be partnering with Sense to offer this service to communities across 20 stores in the country.

"Their vision of a world where no one, no matter how complex their disabilities, is left out, isolated or unable to fulfil their potential is something we feel inspired to help them achieve across our shared communities.

"From today, customers can get rid of their preloved clothes and toys, with proceeds going towards supporting people living with complex disabilities in their region."

Sense Corporate Partnerships Manager, Rachel Brown, said: “We are so looking forward to working with The Original Factory Shop to build our local networks, raise awareness, and break down barriers to ensure disabled people feel supported in their local community.