The Prince of Wales Hospice celebrates Pride with music, laughter and joy

By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Aug 2025, 23:30 BST
The Prince of Wales Hospice held their own Pride celebrations in true community style.

The hospice hosted its very own Pride celebration on Wednesday, August 6 – an afternoon bursting with colour, music, laughter, and joy.

Patients, families, staff, and members of the hospice’s community teams came together to share in the festivities.

Guests enjoyed refreshing mocktails, sweet treats, a lively ‘human fruit machine’, hula hoop competitions, and uplifting live music performed by members of the hospice’s wellbeing group.

The Prince of Wales Hospice celebrated Pride.
The Prince of Wales Hospice celebrated Pride.

Lindsay Hamer, Director of People and Culture at the hospice, said: “Our Pride celebration was about more than just a party – it was a space where everyone felt welcome, valued, and free to be themselves.

“We strive to be a place where everyone feels included – regardless of their background, identity, or story.

"We believe that valuing our differences makes us stronger, and we’re passionate about making sure everyone who comes through our doors feels at home.”

