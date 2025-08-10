The Prince of Wales Hospice celebrates Pride with music, laughter and joy
The hospice hosted its very own Pride celebration on Wednesday, August 6 – an afternoon bursting with colour, music, laughter, and joy.
Patients, families, staff, and members of the hospice’s community teams came together to share in the festivities.
Guests enjoyed refreshing mocktails, sweet treats, a lively ‘human fruit machine’, hula hoop competitions, and uplifting live music performed by members of the hospice’s wellbeing group.
Lindsay Hamer, Director of People and Culture at the hospice, said: “Our Pride celebration was about more than just a party – it was a space where everyone felt welcome, valued, and free to be themselves.
“We strive to be a place where everyone feels included – regardless of their background, identity, or story.
"We believe that valuing our differences makes us stronger, and we’re passionate about making sure everyone who comes through our doors feels at home.”
