The Prince of Wales Hospice has launched its latest initiative, the ‘60 Volunteers in 60 Days’ campaign, aimed at recruiting new volunteers to support its 10 charity shops across the Five Towns of Wakefield district.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity shops play a crucial role in raising funds to support the hospice’s vital services, but they rely heavily on the dedication and generosity of volunteers.

With this new campaign, the hospice hopes to bring in 60 new volunteers within the next 60 days - a goal that will help ensure the shops continue to thrive and provide essential funding for the hospice’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers help the shops generate around 35 per cent of the hospice’s income, which goes towards caring for people with life-limiting illness and their families, but they also gain valuable skills and experience in retail, customer service and team work.

Could you offer some time to help The Prince of Wales Hospice?

It’s hoped people of all ages and backgrounds will come forward to help, whether it’s assisting with running the shops, serving customers or creating displays, sorting, steaming or tagging donations, or valuing items for their online shop.

Volunteers have the flexibility to choose their hours and can choose from shop locations in Pontefract, Castleford, Featherstone, Fitzwilliam, Hemsworth, Kippax, Knottingley, Normanton and South Elmsall.

Kevin Hogarth, Retail Operations Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “Volunteers are the backbone of our charity shops and this campaign provides a fantastic opportunity to be part of something bigger while making a real impact.”

To find out more visit www.pwh.org.uk/volunteering

To book a taster session please contact the Volunteer Officer at [email protected] or call 01977 708868.