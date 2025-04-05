The Prince of Wales Hospice launches Spring Appeal to create everlasting memories like Gillian’s
The hospice is dedicated to ensuring that even in life’s most challenging moments, patients and their loved ones can share meaningful experiences together.
For Gillian, a devoted mother, grandmother, and long-time supporter of the hospice, this meant celebrating her 70th birthday surrounded by family and friends in the hospice’s Garden Room.
Diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2021, Gillian came to the hospice for symptom management earlier this year.
When staff discovered her milestone birthday was just days away, they made sure it was a day to remember, arranging a beautiful afternoon tea for her and her loved ones.
Gillian said: “Being able to celebrate my birthday with my family and friends gave me a really good lift.
"People who are in the hospice, for a long or short stay, can still continue with their daily life.”
Moments like these are only possible thanks to the kindness of supporters who help fund the hospice’s work.
A simple cup of tea, a heartfelt conversation, or a shared smile can make all the difference to a patient and their family.
Jo Lister, Wellbeing Coordinator at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “Hospice care is about so much more than medical support. It is about ensuring that, even in the most challenging times, life is still filled with meaningful moments. It is about creating moments that matter.”
The Prince of Wales Hospice supports over 2,000 local people each year, with seven out of 10 of these patients supported through community donations.
This Spring, the Hospice is urging local people to come together to help create more moments that matter.
To donate to The Prince of Wales Hospice’s Spring appeal, please visit www.pwh.org.uk/appeal or call 01977 708868.
A donation of £12.50 could provide a patient with a comforting afternoon tea to share with loved ones.
A gift of £52 could fund a support session for a patient’s family member or friend.
A gift of £110 could cover a weekly exercise session for patients, helping them maintain strength and independence.
