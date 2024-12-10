The Prince of Wales Hospice remembers our loved ones this Christmas at Light up a Life 2024

As part of their Light Up a Life appeal, people could choose to dedicate a light in memory of their loved ones.

The Light up a Life Appeal, running from September through December 2024, provides an opportunity for those willing to contribute in memory of their loved ones.

Donations can be made through the hospice’s website at www.pwh.org.uk/light

People could also join any of the three Light up a Life events to reflect on memories of loved ones through music, readings, and lighting of candles.

On Saturday, December 7, the first event was held at The Prince of Wales Hospice, hosted by Duncan Wood, former ITV presenter.

The event welcomed the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Darren Byford and his Consort, Peter Davis.

Many families attended to honour and remember their loved ones.

On Monday, December 9, the second event took place at All Saint’s Church in Featherstone.

The third event is on Wednesday, December 11 at 7pm at Holy Cross Church, Castleford, WF10 3JL.

Adrian Greenwood, the Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice said: “Light up a Life is a long-standing appeal and incredibly popular within the local community. It is great to see many families participating in our appeal.

"Thank you to everyone for supporting us. It will help our Hospice provide care for patients and their families in their most difficult times. ”

1 . Light up a Life Light up a Life at The Prince of Wales Hospice. Photo: PoW Hospice Photo Sales

3 . Light up a Life The event welcomed the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Darren Byford and his Consort, Peter Davis. Photo: PoW Hospice Photo Sales