The Prince of Wales Hospice shines a spotlight on hospice shops

The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract is using Hospice Care Week (7-13 October) to speak up about hospice shops, which contribute more to their funding than the government.

Hospices are only partially funded by the NHS, and the rest of the money is raised through community support. A big part of this support is people donating, shopping and volunteering in the Hospice’s second-hand shops.

Kevin Hogarth, the Retail Operations Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “Our Hospice costs £5.4 million to run per year, and only about 35% is covered by the NHS. It means we must raise £3.5 million a year through donations, fundraising events and our charity shops.

“We have 10 second-hand shops in the Wakefield district. In the last financial year, they brought in sales of around £1.5 million. These shops are run by our staff and over 100 volunteers from the local community. Their enthusiasm and passion is incredible, and they are integral to the success of our shops and the vital funding we receive from them.”

Staff at The Prince of Wales Hospice's Normanton shop

Jade, a volunteer from the Fitzwilliam Hospice shop, said: “I wanted a new hobby to challenge myself and do something different. I have been volunteering for the Hospice shop for three years and it has boosted my confidence. I definitely recommend volunteering for The Prince of Wales Hospice. The staff are friendly, the customers are lovely, it’s really fun.”

The Prince of Wales Hospice wants to celebrate the brilliant contribution of their hospice shops and to thank their volunteers for their amazing work. They encourage more people in the community to donate, shop and volunteer, which makes a big difference in funding hospice care.

Visit their website to find out more: www.pwh.org.uk